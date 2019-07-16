The House voted 240-187 on Tuesday night to officially condemn racist language from President Donald Trump in a motion that was supported by four House Republicans.
Trump on Sunday directed a series of tweets at Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Illhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, saying the four congresswomen of color should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
Ahead of Tuesday's resolution, different members of Congress, including some Republican lawmakers, criticized the President's rhetoric and condemned it as racist, but Trump has stood by the attacks, saying, "I don't have a Racist bone in my body!"
While Tuesday's vote largely fell along party lines -- 235 Democrats voted "Yea" and 187 Republicans voted "Nay" -- four Republicans and one independent voted in favor of the resolution.
Alongside Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party earlier this month, the four GOP House members who voted for Tuesday's resolution are listed below.
- Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23)
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01)
- Rep. Fred Upton (MI-06)
- Rep. Susan Brooks (IN-05)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.