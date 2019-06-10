Highly venomous man-of-wars washing up on SC beaches

Click here for updates on this story
South Carolina (WGHP) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is warning beachgoers.
The DNR said Portuguese man-of-wars have recently been reported on the state’s beaches.
“You should steer clear of these highly venomous relatives of jellyfish both in the water and ashore, as even a dead man-of-war has a sting strong enough to sometimes require medical attention. Fortunately, the bright blue ‘float’ of a man-of-war makes them easy to recognize and avoid. ”
“Typically a resident of the open ocean, these fascinating animals (which are not actually one creature, but four types living together in a colony) are occasionally pushed ashore by strong winds. They have recently washed onto beaches from Florida to North Carolina.”
