Rescuers preparing to rappel down the cliff. (Source:Transylvania County Rescue Squad)

 Dal Kalsi

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A hiker in North Carolina was rescued largely unhurt after slipping from an overlook near the Blue Ridge Parkway and tumbling about 1,000 feet. The Charlotte Observer reports the hiker was able to walk with assistance Sunday after rescue crews rappelled about 150 feet down Slate Rock in the Pisgah National Forest to reach him. The Transylvania County Rescue Squad tells the newspaper the hiker was on a trail when he rolled down the largely barren rock outcropping known for its view of mountain peaks in western North Carolina. The fall marks the third time this year that a hiker in the state has needed to be rescued.

