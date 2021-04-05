PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A hiker in North Carolina was rescued largely unhurt after slipping from an overlook near the Blue Ridge Parkway and tumbling about 1,000 feet. The Charlotte Observer reports the hiker was able to walk with assistance Sunday after rescue crews rappelled about 150 feet down Slate Rock in the Pisgah National Forest to reach him. The Transylvania County Rescue Squad tells the newspaper the hiker was on a trail when he rolled down the largely barren rock outcropping known for its view of mountain peaks in western North Carolina. The fall marks the third time this year that a hiker in the state has needed to be rescued.
Hiker largely unhurt after tumbling 1,000 feet in mountains
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular Stories
- By Homero De la Fuente and Amir Vera, CNN
- Posted
Equipment & furniture from inside Lavish Lounge headed to online auction. Here's what you can bid on
- Dal Kalsi
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.