Hillary Clinton's brother Tony Rodham dies

Hillary Clinton's youngest brother Tony Rodham died Friday night, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday on Twitter.
"We lost my brother Tony last night. It's hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today," she tweeted. "When he walked into a room he'd light it up with laughter."
Clinton went on to describe her brother, who was born in 1954, as "kind" and "generous" in the tweet. "We'll miss him very much," she said.
The cause of death is not immediately known.
Rodham is survived by wife Megan Madden and his three children: Zachary, Simon and Fiona. He was previously married to former Sen. Barbara Boxer's daughter, Nicole Boxer.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.