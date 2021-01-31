Britain Obit Valentine

FILE - In this May 27, 1965 file photo, The Animals, from left, Hilton Valentine, Chas Chandler, John Steel, Eric Burdon and Dave Rowberry, board an airliner at London Airport, bound for New York where they will appear on "The Ed Sullivan Show". Hilton Valentine, the founding guitarist of English rock and roll band The Animals who is credited with coming up with one of the most famous opening riffs of the 1960s, has died. He was 77. The band’s label ABKCO Music confirmed that Valentine died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 saying it was informed of the death by his wife Germaine Valentine. (AP Photo/Victor Boynton, FIle)

 Victor Boynton

LONDON (AP) — Hilton Valentine, the founding guitarist of English rock and roll band The Animals who is credited with coming up with one of the most famous opening riffs of the 1960s, has died. He was 77. The band's label ABKCO Music confirmed that Valentine's wife said he died on Friday. The band's most famous song, 1964's "The House of the Rising Sun," topped the charts in both the U.K. and the U.S. Valentine also heard on other classics by the band including "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," "We Gotta Get Out of This Place" and "Don't Bring Me Down."

