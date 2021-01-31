LONDON (AP) — Hilton Valentine, the founding guitarist of English rock and roll band The Animals who is credited with coming up with one of the most famous opening riffs of the 1960s, has died. He was 77. The band's label ABKCO Music confirmed that Valentine's wife said he died on Friday. The band's most famous song, 1964's "The House of the Rising Sun," topped the charts in both the U.K. and the U.S. Valentine also heard on other classics by the band including "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," "We Gotta Get Out of This Place" and "Don't Bring Me Down."
