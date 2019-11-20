GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - One Upstate man, Danny Henry, has gone through more than two dozen surgeries after being hit by a car and left on the pavement.
Troopers say it happened along South Pleasantburg and Mauldin Road in Greenville County back on October 3rd.
"He would always call me at 5 o’clock in the morning, didn’t matter if it was just to say 'Hey how are you doing,'" Pamela Cruell, Danny's sister said.
Back on that Friday night, roles had to be reverse. Pamela is now forced to provide the laughs from the end of his hospital bed. Troopers said her brother was hit by a car and left. Danny is trying to recover from spinal injuries, two broken legs, two broken hips. Pamela said her brother is unable to talk or swallow.
"Tears just fell from his eyes because he wants to know what happened. And you just can’t really explain it," Cruell said.
With more than severe injuries to overcome, community activists and families are asking for humanity to outweigh driver's fear to come forward.
"Would you want someone to leave your love one there would you want them to take responsibility?" Traci Fant, community activist said.
