Hoda Kotb welcomes another daughter

Hoda Kotb has welcomed another daughter.
The "Today" co-anchor announced she adopted a little girl named Hope Catherine Kotb.
Kotb shared the news during a phone call into her show on Tuesday.
"Today" shared a photo of Kotb with her new baby and her older daughter, 2-year-old Haley Joy, on social media.
"Congratulations are in order for @hodakotb, who adopted a second little girl, Hope Catherine, this week," the caption on the Instagram photo read.
Kotb, 54, hinted at her expanded family on her official Instagram account earlier Monday, sharing a photo that read: "Choose Hope."
"Happy Monday xx," she wrote in the caption.
Kotb surprised viewers in 2017 when she revealed that she was a first-time mom, having adopted Haley Joy.
On Tuesday, Kotb said during the show that Haley Joy had already taken to her new role.
"This morning at breakfast [Haley] was trying to feed [the new baby] her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,''' Hoda said. "She was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister.'''
