Home Market frozen meatballs recalled

Thousands of pounds of frozen meatballs sold in 10 states are being recalled, the US Department of Agriculture announced.
The government says Home Market Foods Inc. of Massachusetts is recalling 53,217 pounds of Cooked Perfect Brand Homestyle Meatballs. They contain milk and wheat, "known allergens" not on the product label, the government said in a statement Thursday.
The 48-ounce bags were produced April 2 and sold in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina and Rhode Island, the statement said.
A consumer discovered the labeling error and reported it to the company. The statement said no illnesses have been caused by eating the products. The products should be thrown away or returned to point of purchase.
Anyone concerned about the products can call Dawn Bourget of Home Market Foods at 781-948-1559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.