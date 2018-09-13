Harrah’s Cherokee Casino announced Thursday that the Aaron Lewis concert scheduled for Friday, September 14 has been canceled.
Hurricane Florence is expected to impact the Carolinas this weekend.
The show has not been rescheduled and refunds will be available at point of purchase. Ticketmaster purchases will be automatically refunded to the card used.
Lewis, formerly the frontman of Staind, is currently on his ‘Sinner’ tour. His next show will be Sept. 16 in Bensalem, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.