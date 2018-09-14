Jacksonville, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina city of Jacksonville is reporting that 70 people had to be rescued from a hotel whose structural integrity is being threatened by Hurricane Florence.
AP is reporting that the city released a statement saying that people have been moved to the city's public safety center as officials work to find a more permanent shelter.
Officials found a basketball-sized hole in the hotel wall and other life-threatening damage, with cinder blocks crumbling and parts of the roof collapsing.
No injuries were reported.
