ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Asheville Fire Department's swift water rescue team were able to pull two people from the flooded Swannanoa River on Sunday.

According to the department, the team was scouting the river when they noticed the two surround by water.

We're told they were camping, and the flood's water surrounded them as if they were on a small island.

The team deployed a raft to get them out, and reported the two weren't hurt.

The swift water team is on duty for the night as the Upstate and mountains of western North Carolina face flooding from Tropical Depression Florence.