GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People who have evacuated from Hurricane Florence to the Upstate are invited to take in a concert at Bob Jones University at no charge.

The concert featuring Christopher Parkening and Jubilant Sykes will happen on September 18 at 8:00 p.m. at the Founders Memorial Amphitorium.

BJU president Steve Pettit hopes the concert provides comfort to evacuees in the Upstate, saying “We trust that this concert ticket offer will provide an evening of respite to evacuees during this difficult and uncertain time.”

Those who are interested can call Programs and Productions at (864) 770-1372 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday from noon until 5:00 p.m.). To redeem the offer, mention code "SPHF" and provide your zip code.

The free tickets are limited to those displaced by the hurricane and is based on seating availability.