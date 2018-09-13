ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in both Buncombe and Henderson counties issued states of emergency on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Officials said the area is anticipating as much as 10 inches of rain falling between Friday and September 20.
Officials said the declaration will allow them to quickly mobilize resources, transportation, health experts and other necessities if and when the need arises.
Below is the full verbiage of the declarations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.