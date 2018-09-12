CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The charter buses used to transport the Clemson Tigers to and from the airport are being used for hurricane evacuations.
Tom Crouch, President on Young Transportation, said the buses, which are part of the company’s charter fleet, are being used in evacuation efforts all across the Carolinas.
Crouch said the state, Duke Energy, and other clients have chartered buses to help with evacuations at coastal college campuses, retirement homes, and other areas where transportation is limited.
“Those buses are the ones we use to transport the team, but we have to send them out when needed elsewhere,” Crouch said.
Neal Kinard shared a photo he snapped from outside his hotel room in New Bern, NC, showing the Clemson-wrapped Young buses in action.
“They're here to help evacuate an elderly care facility. How 'bout them Tigers,” Kinard posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.