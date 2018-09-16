CONWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A major bypass in the city of Conway is expected to close Sunday evening as crews work on flood prevention.
City officials say in a Facebook post the 501 bypass is expected to shut down at some point overnight while SCDOT crews tackle the project.
Additionally, a stretch of Main Street from Boundary Street down to Mill Pond Road has been shut down due to flooding of the Crabtree Canal.
Yancey County Emergency Management said the county and the town of Burnsville would be under curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday evening.
