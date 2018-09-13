NEW BERN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina television station is evacuating as Hurricane Florence makes landfall Thursday evening.

ABC affiliate WCTI-TV in New Bern left their station around 10:30 p.m. EST due to rising flood waters from the storm.

While staff have left the station, a post on the station's Facebook page says sister station WPDE-TV in Myrtle Beach, S.C. will provide coverage.

WCTI will continue to provide updates online and on social media.

As of 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, WCTI's livestream on the station website carries coverage from WPDE.