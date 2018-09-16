COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Palmetto Shirt Co. announced Sunday it will sell a Hurricane Florence relief shirt to raise money to help people in North Carolina and South Carolina impacted by the storm.
The “One Carolina” shirt will be available for $10 each online at palmettoshirtco.com.
The company said all proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the affected regions of South Carolina and North Carolina to help rebuild and provide aid. The company hopes to raise $10,000 through shirt sales.
“Palmetto Shirt Co. is “For the Palmetto State, By the Palmetto State” and we want to help the best way we can,” stated Rusty Koss of Palmetto Shirt Co. in a news release “We also want this to reach the people of North Carolina and show we’re all in this together with the “One Carolina” design.”
The shirts will be available throughout September.
