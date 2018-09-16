UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews in Union County, North Carolina have recovered the body of a one-year-old child who got swept away from a vehicle that drove into high water Sunday night, according to the Union County Incident Command Center.
The car was swept off Highway 218 just after 8 p.m.
Deputies said crews were searching for 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch.
Union County deputies said the child and his mother were traveling east on N.C. 218 going toward Wadesboro. The mother drove around the barricades on N.C. 218 and continued traveling east and ran into rushing water, which swept her veicle off the road and into a group of trees.
The mother managed to free herself and Kaiden, who was in a car seat, but lost her grip on him in the rushing water, deputies said.
Search crews and swiftwater teamsworked through the night to find the boy.
Just before 10:30 a.m. deputies announced that Kaiden's body had been recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.