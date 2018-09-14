Tropical Weather North Carolina

A tree uprooted by strong winds lies across a street in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

 Chuck Burton

PHOTOS: Florence leaves its mark on NC coast

Photos from the North Carolina coast after Florence made landfall Friday morning. 

1 of 12

Wilmington, NC (FOX Carolina) – Hurricane Florence claimed five lives in North Carolina after making landfall on Friday.

Police in Wilmington, NC said a mother and child became the first lives claimed by the hurricane.

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted that the mother and infant died when a tree fell on their home on Mercer Avenue.

The father was transported to the hospital. Police did not release his condition.

Gov. Roy Cooper's office said the third death was in Lenoir County, where a person died while plugging in a generator. 

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm,” Governor Cooper said in a news release. “Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert.”

Hampstead emergency responders said they received a call for cardiac arrest Friday, but their path was blocked by downed trees. The assistant county manager for Pender county said the woman had died when they finally reached her.

The fifth person killed was outside looking for his dogs. His family told Lenoir County emergency officials that they believe the death to be wind-related.  

 

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.