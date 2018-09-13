(FOX CAROLINA) With the threat of wind and rain looming preparations are being made around the state, not just the coast.
Duke Energy said power could be out for a long time if the wind is gusting too hard to send line crews, but it's their six nuclear plants in the storm’s path that many are concerned about.
Spokesperson Mikayla Kreuzberger said they have secured the sites and someone will be in the control rooms at all times, even their nuclear plant near Wilmington. She said procedures and preparations have been made everywhere including the plant in Oconee County. Even if there is severe weather in the coming days, the control center will operate normally.
Flooding at nuclear plants became more of a concern after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in japan which ended up releasing dangerous radiation into the area, so it's something the government now monitors very closely.
The Oconee County plant has been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Florence and they said safety for their employees and the community is their top priority.
"So we've been preparing for several days,” Kreuzberger said. “We are inspecting and doing visual inspections. We're going around the site making sure things are secure, tied down, removing things and placing them indoors."
These are very thick containment buildings, about 5 to 6 feet that will be constantly inspected ahead of this storm.
On top of that, a hurricane simulation exercise was done by FEMA and the energy department this spring looking at how to respond to damage at a nuclear power plant.
Employees at the plant are very confident going into the weekend when the Upstate will start to see heavy wind and rain.
It’s also a major tourist attraction and they said they stayed busy throughout the day Thursday. They told us all of their visitors have been evacuees. Even the sign at the front entrance reads "welcome coastal friends".
