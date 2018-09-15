(FOX Carolina) - As the effects of Hurricane Florence make their way across the Upstate and Western North Carolina, the work for Duke Energy after the storm is mounting.
Right now, Duke energy is reporting outages across the Upstate and WNC. As of writing on Saturday at 8 p.m. Spartanburg County is reporting the most outages.
In the Upstate:
- Spartanburg County – 3,299
- Anderson County – 209
- Pickens County– 14
- Greenville County – 1311
- Oconee County – 3
- Cherokee County - 10
- Abbeville County - 3
- Greenwood County - 17
Duke Energy has more than 20,000 personal standing by to repair outages as soon as conditions permit, but tells customers that they need to be prepared to be without power for as much as a few days.
Duke Energy says that out of 1.1 million customers who have had outages so far in the Carolinas, 637,000 have had power restored.
