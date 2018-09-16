(FOX Carolina) - As the effects of Tropical Depression Florence make their way across the Upstate and Western North Carolina, the work for Duke Energy after the storm is mounting.
Right now, Duke energy is reporting outages across the Upstate and WNC.
As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Duke was reporting outages in the following counties:
South Carolina
- Anderson-477
- Greenville-1,531
- Spartanburg-1,102
North Carolina
- Buncombe-16, 321
- Henderson-673
- Rutherford-452
- Transylvania-3,225
