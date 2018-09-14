North Carolina (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Friday September, 14 the entire 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway and all associated facilities with exception of the Pisgah Inn and Peaks of Otter Lodge, will be closed at 8 p.m. in anticipation of high winds and heavy rains.
The closure will remain in effect until further notice.
- Access to Pisgah Inn will be via US-276 only. No access via the Parkway from the north will be available.
- Access to Peaks of Otter Lodge will be via VA-43 only. No access to Peaks of Otter Lodge via the Parkway from the north will be available.
The parkway is being closed due to the increased risk of rock slide and falling trees and debris.
During the closure, all schedule ranger programs and special events will be cancelled.
During the closure, attempts to route around gates and barriers is prohibited. The parkway will be closed for all use, including cyclists and pedestrians.
Updates and information regarding the status of park facilities, including the road itself, will be available on multiple platforms, including the Parkway’s Real Time Road Map, the Parkway’s website, and its Twitter and Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.