FEMA said ambulances, medical helicopters, and other emergency response vehicles from across the country are being staged at the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport ahead of Hurricane Florence.
More than 200 ambulances and 11 medical helicopters and the crews that man them are setting up on the airport’s runway, waiting to respond when Florence begins to take its toll on South Carolina.
The emergency responders will be dispatched from the Spartanburg airport when needed.
