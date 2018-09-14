MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Myrtle Beach Friday morning.
The warning will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The NWS expects 10-15 inches to fall in the area within the next 24 hours.
Florence made landfall just after 7 a.m. in Wrightsville Beach, NC.
