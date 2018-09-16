TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)-Roadway flooding and power outages are being reported in Transylvania County as Florence moves through the area.
Dispatch says Davidson River Road near Old Hendersonville Highway is currently impassable due to flooding.
Cascade Lake Road near Merrill Road is impassable both ways due to flooding, dispatch says.
Both roadways are near Brevard.
The Brevard Police Department says the downtown area is experiencing a power outage. Officers say there is not currently an estimated time of restoration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.