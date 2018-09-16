(FOX Carolina)- Florence remains a tropical depression centered over the mountains of western NC with winds hitting 30 mph and moving north at 10 mph.
Florence continues to move across the Upstate and north into the mountains having dumped multiple inches of rain across the area. Some of the highest rain totals were Mount Mitchell clocking in at nearly 9 inches with even higher rain totals near the Charlotte metro area with some out that way getting almost 11 inches in the town of Matthews. Areas of the Upstate didn't see quite as much rain with Kings Mountain State Park (Cherokee County) got around 3 and a half inches while the GSP Airport only received around an inch.
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Yancey County until 1AM after over 3 inches of rain fell in just a few hours.
Expect downpours to continue in the mountains until 9-10 PM with most of the activity waning down by midnight. The rest of the night will be mostly dry with lows near 70 degrees with patchy fog developing Monday morning. Florence will be completely out of the area (about time!) Monday, but on the back side of the storm will be some moisture which will result in a few showers and storms that develop during the afternoon and evening. If some of these end up forming in some of the areas that got the most rain today, that could further worsen flood conditions. That's why a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Asheville eastward in the mountains and Cherokee County in the Upstate. Good news is that, we should get some sunshine to develop throughout the afternoon Monday and then more so on Tuesday with an even smaller chance for showers that day. The time period of Wednesday through Friday will be completely dry and sunny with highs in the 80s to near 90 with small rain chances returning next weekend.
