GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Furman University has chosen to cancel two athletic events ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The football game against Colgate along with the Cross Country Classic happening the weekend of September 15 have been cancelled, and the football game will not be made up.

Athletics director Mike Buddie also says the university is looking at finding an opponent for open week, which is October 6.

The Paladins are expected to return to action on September 22 against East Tennessee State University to open Southern Conference play.