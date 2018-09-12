GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Classes and required students activities on Furman University's campus have been canceled for Thursday and Friday ahead of any potential impacts from Hurricane Florence.
While classes are canceled, the university itself will still be open both days and employees need to report for work. Furman will continue to monitor the storm and announce further closure decisions by mid-day Friday.
Classes are cancelled to allow students to consult with family regarding any travel decisions, but the university will still offer campus services to those who remain on campus.
A memorial service originally scheduled for tomorrow will be postponed, and the campus community will know the new date and time once that service is rescheduled.
Students who choose to remain on campus should be aware of their surroundings during inclement weather, including possibly downed electrical lines or falling trees and limbs.
Furman will provide regular updates on the university's news site. Students, faculty, and staff will also get text and email alerts in emergency situations, and more instant updates can be found by following the university's social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.
You can also call the Furman weather line at (864) 294-3766.
The following services will be open Thursday and Friday:
James B. Duke Library:
- Thursday: 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m
Dining Services:
All locations will be open normal hours on Thursday and Friday. If the university closes, all retail locations will be closed. The dining hall will remain open.
Physical Activities Center
- Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Trone Student Center:
- Thursday and Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Athletics:
- Women’s soccer vs. College of Charleston Thursday at 7 p.m. will be played
- Volleyball games scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be played
- Furman vs. Colgate (football) on Saturday is cancelled
- Furman Cross Country Meet on Saturday is cancelled
Bookstore and P2X:
- Open normal hours on Thursday and Friday
