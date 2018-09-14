GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Furman University said Friday it would resume normal campus operations on Monday, Sept. 17, but will continue to monitor weather conditions over the weekend and provide updates as needed.
Student services, such as housing and food service, will continue through the weekend.
Classes were canceled on Friday due to potential weather for Hurricane Florence.
Officials said all students on campus should be aware of their surroundings, which includes the possibility of falling trees and limbs, localized flooding or downed electrical lines. The university will be offering shuttle service between the residence halls and the main areas of campus Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Students can call the Furman weather line for updates at 864-294-3766.
