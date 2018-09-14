GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking for help fostering animals as the shelter works to accommodate dozens of animals taken in ahead of Hurricane Florence in addition to the large number already in the shelter.
Officials ask anyone who can foster a dog to come in between noon and 4 p.m. Friday to pick one up.
The shelter is also open from noon to 7 p.m. for adoptions.
