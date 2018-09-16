GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced Sunday afternoon that all schools will be operating on a normal schedule Monday.
Below is the full statement from school district spokesperson Beth Brotherton:
Greenville County Schools will operate on a regular schedule Monday, September 17.
The Inclement Conditions Evaluation (ICE) team was deployed this afternoon to check all schools and locations for possible power outages, storm debris and flooding.
Currently we are without power in just one location – Oakview Elementary. We are working with Laurens Electric to get restoration.
A few buses throughout the county may need to be rerouted due to debris, but those will be minimal.
