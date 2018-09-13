GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said schools will operate as normal on Friday.
“There is nothing in current forecasts that would cause us to cancel school on Friday,” said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district, on Thursday afternoon.
Brotherton said parents who have concerns about their children’s safety have the authority to keep them at home. The absence would be unexcused but students would be allowed to make up missed work.
The following schedule changes are still in effect:
• All varsity athletic events will be held Thursday
• After-school and evening events planned for Friday will be permitted, but must conclude by 7 p.m.
• Weekend events are cancelled.
Greenville County Schools said the latest hurricane update shows strong winds will not arrive until 8 p.m. Friday.
“State regulations prohibit the operation of school buses with 30mph sustained winds and/or 45mph gusting winds,” Brotherton stated. “The forecast for tomorrow calls for wind speeds of 8-10mph and gusts up to 20mph.”
Officials will be monitoring wind and other weather conditions overnight and throughout the day on Friday in case the storm track, intensity, or speed changes.
