Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Lake View apartments.
Deputies say they received the initial call shortly after 9 p.m. While en route to the scene, dispatchers with 911 said they had received an additional three calls about the incident.
Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered two vehicles that had been struck by rounds. Deputies say after investigating that one of the vehicles was shot five times, while the other was struck only once.
Deputies collected seven spent 9mm casings in the parking lot and placed into evidence.
As of now, deputies don't have anyone in custody.
