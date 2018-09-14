SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - High Point Academy in Spartanburg said it would open its doors as an emergency shelter for Florence evacuees Friday evening.
The shelter, located on Old Lowe Road, will open at 6 p.m. The school is located at the former site of Waccamaw Pottery, just off I-26 at New Cut Road.
HPA officials said the shelter will be set up and manned by Spartanburg County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross.
Anyone using the shelter will not have access to any part of the school at any time. The school will have additional 24-hour security from law enforcement while the shelter is active, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.