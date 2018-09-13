(FOX Carolina)-Hospitals around the Upstate are opening up their doors to evacuees.
New patients are slowly trickling in which has caused some backup in emergency rooms. Some are more impacted than others, but they are working to keep beds open for more evacuees.
To keep things moving, they're trying to discharge patients as soon as they can if they're healthy and ready to go. They said bed space in some hospitals is hard to find but hospitals want to keep the care coming so they can take in as many evacuees as they can.
Greenville and Anderson hospitals said they're expecting more evacuees to come in ahead of Florence, most from the Grand Strand area. In order to make room they are using hallways and wings that aren't used as often to house the new patients.
They said staff is keeping a close eye on new tracks to prepare as much as possible. If weather starts to get bad in the Upstate, they said they have medical supplies and generators to keep the hospitals open.
“We call in to the state twice a day to let them know what our capacity is,” said a spokesperson for the Bon Secours St. Francis. “We're a little challenged at the moment, we have a number of patients waiting on beds in our emergency rooms. I'm sending out information to our medical staff to try and help get a few more patients out if they’re ready so we can take more people in if we need to.”
Other hospitals said they aren’t really feeling the pressure just yet. Spartanburg Regional only seven evacuees, but they are expecting more evacuees in the coming hours.
