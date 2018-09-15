(FOX Carolina)-More than 900,000 homes and businesses are without power as Tropical Storm Florence hits the Carolinas.
If your power goes out during severe weather, here are the numbers you're asked to call to report an outage for the following utility companies:
Blue Ridge Electric: 1-888-BLUERIDGE (258-3743) or 1-800-240-3400
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
Laurens Electric: 1-800-942-3141
French Broad Electric (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell 688-4815 TN, Madison 800-222-6190 Yancey 682-6121 French Broad Electric after 4:30 p.m. (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell, Yancey 682-6121 TN, Madison 800-222-6190Greer Commission of Public Works: 864-848-5500
