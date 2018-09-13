GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Upstate is seeing more evacuees flock to the area ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Hotels along Woodruff Road said their facilities are filled with people who had to leave their coastal homes behind.
"It's feels pretty bad because what if we get back to North Carolina and what if you see your house isn't there, that's a pretty bad feeling," Miguel Ruiz said. Ruiz said his entire family left North Carolina, packed overnight and hit the road before the storm.
He said he called dozens of hotels before finding an opening.
Catherine Carson is a Charleston nurse and lucked out by staying with family in the Upstate. She explained is part of the relief effort and will go in to help patients after the hurricane hits.
Until then, she said she and her two children will hunker down in the Upstate. Carson said she is worried, like so many other evacuees, about what will be left of her home when she returns.
"It's kinda scary because we actually just moved in in September, we built from the ground up, so to know that going home, we don't know what will be left," Carson said.
Most evacuees said they will head back to the coast late Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.