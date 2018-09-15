FOX Carolina is teaming up with Ingles Markets and iHeart Media to take donations of food and supplies for people affected by Hurricane Florence. We need your help to send much-needed supplies to the coast.
The most needed items are bottled water, bleach, mops, diapers, paper products, cleaning supplies, toiletries, baby care supplies and non-perishable foods.
FOX Carolina team members will be at a different Ingles Market location each day for five days to accept donations.
Here are the five locations, where we will accept donations during normal store hours:
-Tuesday, 9/18: 10903 Anderson Road, Powdersville (This is a Piedmont, SC address in GPS)
-Wednesday, 9/19: 1524 Locust Hill Road, Greer
-Thursday, 9/20: 4396 Highway 24, Anderson
-Friday, 9/21: 5251 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley
-Monday, 9/24: 8004 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy, Spartanburg
However, if you cannot make it to one of those five locations, *all* Ingles Markets will have boxes set up to accept your donations.
All donations will be distributed to hurricane-affected areas in the Carolinas by Hearts with Hands, an international faith-based charity based in Western North Carolina.
“Together with our media partners, Ingles remains dedicated to helping the residents of South Carolina in the aftermath of such a destructive storm. Holding these drives throughout our Upstate market helps the entire community come together to help our neighbors throughout the region,” says Ron Freemen, CFO, Ingles Markets.
To see a longer list of items needed, go to www.ingles-markets.com
