The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina said Florence’s slow movement will likely also slow repairs to the state’s power system when the hurricane moves across the state.
Officials said line crews cannot begin repair work until it is safe to work outside.
“If this thing slow-walks across the state, the first consumers to lose power could be off for an extra time period while the storm passes—plus the time it takes to make repairs,” said Reed Cooper, manager of engineering at Horry Electric Cooperative in Conway, in a news release “It’s just one more headache for both consumers and utilities.”
Line crews cannot work on lines from bucket trucks in winds above 35 miles per hour. Even in less intense wind, flying debris, the risk of falling trees and ongoing electric system damage may prevent workers from beginning repairs.
“As frustrating as it may sound, we literally have to just sit and wait sometimes,” Cooper stated. “Our plans are in place, ready to go, but we have to wait to execute them.”
Even if linemen cannot begin work immediately, Cooper said survey crews will be ready to move out as soon as possible.
“We need to know more than the fact that the power’s out,” Cooper stated. “We need to know what kind of damage exists, so we can put the right people with the right equipment in the right place.”
Millions of people in the Carolinas could potentially lose power between Thursday and early next week due to the hurricane.
