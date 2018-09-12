Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said crews will begin breaking down the lane reversal on I-26 and US 501 on Thursday.
Crews will begin restoring eastbound travel lanes in Charleston at I-526 beginning at 6 p.m.
The crews will travel backwards toward Columbia and will reopen each interchange to eastbound traffic as they pass.
Any traffic already on the reversed side in front of the SCHP flush cars will be allowed to continue on to their destination before that section of interstate returns to normal.
Once crews reach the I-77 interchange, all eastbound lanes will be open as normal.
On US 501, crews will begin ending the lane reversal at noon. Once all traffic is cleared, southbound lanes will reopen as normal.
Each operation is expected to take about four hours.
The lanes on both highways were reversed on Tuesday as the governor ordered evacuations for some coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Florence.
