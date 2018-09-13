GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Linemen from Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama are arriving in South Carolina and ready to respond when Hurricane Florence takes its toll on the state’s electrical grid.
Linemen from Entergy in Arkansas were staging at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday.
They will be staying there until they are needed.
RELATED - Hurricane Florence's slow movement may slow restoration if power goes out in SC
