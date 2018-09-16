COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster said Sunday that flooding remained the greatest threat to South Carolina in the wake of Florence.
During a Sunday afternoon news conference, McMaster said the water from the extremely flooded rivers in North Carolinas “are headed our way.”
McMaster said South Carolina rivers are also expected to flood, but there’s no timeline yet on when that may happen.
“The question is how high will the water be and the answer is we do not know,” the governor said.
McMaster said the most imminent threat is flash flooding. He said flash flooding happens without much warning. The governor said flash floods occur in low-lying areas and are very difficult to predict.
“People in low lying areas should leave and go somewhere else until this is over,” McMaster advised.
The governor also warned people not to drive on flooded roads. The roadway may have eroded beneath the water and vehicles can also be swept away by just a few inches of water.
McMaster said South Carolinians should be their own emergency managers, be proactive, and use extreme caution in their decision making.
