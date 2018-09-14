COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday again urged South Carolinians to brace for Florence.
The governor said Florence will be different than other hurricanes the state has experienced.
As McMaster addressed reporters Friday afternoon, Florence was a category one hurricane moving west toward South Carolina at five miles per hour.
McMaster said Florence was expected to pour rain on the state for at least two days, whereas Hugo moved through South Carolina in a matter of hours.
“It was like a rocket through our state compared to Florence,” McMaster said of the 1989 hurricane.
McMaster said all that rain would mean flooding and danger. He asked everyone to be patient, because the effects of all the rain and flooding could linger for days after the rain stops.
The governor said major portions of the state could lose power for days.
He said people should also expect washed out roads, bridges out, even landslides possible in the state’s northern mountains.
