Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday said more than 300,000 people head already evacuated from South Carolina’s coast and he urged anyone in an evacuation zone to leave as soon as possible.
There are evacuation zones in parts of Dorchester, Charleston, Horry, Georgetown, and Berkeley counties.
Click here to read about evacuation zones from the SC Emergency Management Division’s website.
“Once the hurricane conditions get here, it will become difficult for someone to rescue you,”McMaster said to people who decide to stay put.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no evacuations had been ordered for Jasper, Beaufort, and Colleton counties.
The governor also advised people in areas that are prone to flooding to seek higher ground before the storm hits.
“If you are in a low-lying area that usually floods, go ahead and leave,” McMaster said.
Flooding is one of the greatest concerns. McMaster said Florence will likely bring more rain than South Carolina saw with Hugo, Matthew, and other hurricanes.
“This is a dangerous storm and it is unpredictable,” the governor said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Florence was slowly churning in the Atlantic more than 400 miles from the Carolina coast as a category three hurricane.
CLICK HERE to read the latest forecast.
