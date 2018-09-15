Raleigh, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina officials including the Governor, DOT and N.C. Highway Patrol are urging residents to stay put if they are already in a safe place, and asking travelers to avoid all N.C. roads at this time.
They say that unnecessary travel at this time can hinder recovery and rescue efforts in the state, as resources would have to be diverted should you need help.
Right now officials are trying to move supplies into the hardest struck areas, and say that having roads be clear is of the upmost importance.
Officials with the highway patrol say that as the storm continues to move west, flood waters will continue to affect primary and secondary roads.
Secretary of the NCDOT Jim Trogdon added,"We are asking out of state travelers to avoid driving through NC. I have never see flash flooding like this in our state. It is making it difficult for us to move valuable resources to areas in need."
The governor stresses that the people of Western North Carolina should be prepared for mudslides and landslides as the rain moves into their areas.
Officials say if you must drive, be aware that roads, although open now, may not be passable in the near future. They urge all residents to look at DriveNC.gov before traveling to see detours and closures.
