FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Mountain State Fair will close early for 2018 due to Hurricane Florence, officials said.
The fair will close on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“In the interest of public safety, we have decided to close the 2018 N.C. Mountain State Fair a day early,” said fair manager Matt Buchanan in a news release. “We will operate on a normal schedule Friday night, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.”
Saturday is N.C. Education Lottery Day at the fair. Visitors will receive a free promotional scratch-and-win ticket for each adult ticket sold at the gate. On Saturday, gates and rides will open at 9 a.m.
