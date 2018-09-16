GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police said a baby boy has died after a tree fell on his home Sunday afternoon.
Captain Jon Leatherwood with the Gaston County Police Department said the tragedy occurred on Moses Court near Dallas, NC.
Fire and EMS were initially called to a report of a pine tree on a mobile home around 12:45 p.m.
Leatherwood said the tree essentially split the mobile home in half.
The tree also severely injured a 3-month-old boy in the home.
The infant was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
No one else in the home was hurt.
Police said the weather was a leading factor. as the ground was soaked and there were moderate winds at the time.
