(FOX Carolina) - Sunday President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina.
The declaration allows federal aid to supplement the state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Florence.
Funding is available for the counties of Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg.
Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.
