ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Anderson said down trees have led to road closures in the area.
In a Facebook post, the City said Public Works had responded to 15 reports of downed trees and powerlines across roadways over the past 24 hours.
Most of the streets were re-opened, but the following roads remain closed due to hazardous limbs or utility lines:
Hiawatha Drive-Suspended tree limb across the roadway
Caughlin Avenue at Elizabeth Street-Suspended limb in power line
W. Mauldin Street at South Holly Street-Tree across roadway with downed power line
Ducworth Lane at North Main Street-Low hanging line across roadway
The City said they will work to re-open the streets when they are cleared by utilities.
